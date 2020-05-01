Poll: Abinader 42.8%, Fernández 31.2%, Castillo 22.4%

Santo Domingo.- “If the presidential elections were today, who would you vote for?” Was the question asked by the Market Reports firm. Their results were that 42.8% would vote for Luis Abinader, 31.2% for Leonel Fernández and 22.4% for Gonzalo Castillo.

The poll asked 1,200 people that if they could vote for only one party, not a candidate, in the upcoming general election on July 5, who would it be?: 34.7% said they would do so for the Modern Revolutionary Party, 29.1% for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), and 19.3% for the People’s Force (FP).

Also 3.6% for the Christian Social Reformist Party (PRSC) ), 2.3% by the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), 4.2% by others and 6.8% said they were undecided.