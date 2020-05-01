Virus is on the decline in the Dominican Republic: report

Santo Domingo.- A report with the contagion estimates of the COVID-19, published by the London Imperial College, University of Sussex and the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, estimates that the virus is on the decline in the Dominican Republic, France, Italy and Spain.

The “Short-term forecasts of deaths from COVID-19 in various countries” is the study published on April 28 and carried out by more than 50 authors with data compiled until April 26.

It explains that, to that date, more than 2.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 190,000 deaths.

“This weekly report presents forecasts of the reported number of deaths in the next week and an analysis of trends in case reports (case verification) for 48 countries with active transmission.” The report says, quoted by Diario Libre.