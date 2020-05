Santo Domingo.- In an online press conference, Public Health Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas updated the data on the coronavirus in the country on Tuesday.

He said that until Monday, there are 8,235 confirmed cases, 346 deaths, 1,771 recovered and 25,142 cases discarded.

In addition, 33,377 samples were processed, 4,611 in home isolation and another 1,507 in hospital isolation.