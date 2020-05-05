Santiago province is a banking powerhouse: 134 branches, 378 ATMs

Santo Domingo.- Banks Superintendent, Luis Armando Asunción Alvarez on Wed. said that in Santiago province, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic, the population has wide facilities for the agile and opportune access to the banks and financial services .

He said users have 134 bank branches, 212 bank subagents and 378 ATMs, operating in Santiago province.

Asunción Alvarez highlighted that out of the 50 entities that make up the financial system, 33 have a presence in the Santiago province, “keeping 134 offices out of the 182 existing, that is, 73% of the existing, open and offering services to the public themselves.”