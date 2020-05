New York.- At least 1,000 Dominicans figure on the list of fatalities due to coronavirus in New York, Dominican Consul, Carlos Castillo, revealed Wednesday.

The deaths center around the boroughs the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens, the official said.

Castillo said that about 3,000 Dominicans are in an irregular situation in the United States. However, they have access to food, medical assistance and free tests for coronavirus.