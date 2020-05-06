Pandemic in the Dominican Republic: 362 deaths, 8,807 infected

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 327 new positive coronavirus cases were registered in the Dominican Republic, bringing the number of infected people to 8,807, Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas revealed Wednesday.

He said are registered nationwide, eight new ones in the last 24 hours, for a case fatality of 4.11%.

Sánchez Cárdenas added that there are 1,989 patients who have been discharged after recovering from the disease.