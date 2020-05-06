Top official says seal the border on Haiti health threat

Santo Domingo.- Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Wed. raised the need to take extreme measures at the border due to the health threat he affirms Haiti poses to the Dominican Republic.

He asks to prevent “as much as possible” the entry to the country of Haitian citizens who are not fit to do so.

The official responded to the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) warning Tuesday that the pandemic will unleash a humanitarian crisis in that nation, where millions of people face food shortages on a daily basis.