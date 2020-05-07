Dominican Republic, Haiti mull pandemic defense

Santo Domingo.- The Foreign Ministers of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Vargas, and of Haiti, Claude Joseph, on Wed. stressed the need for both countries to work together to contain the pandemic on the island.

In a videoconference the International Community of Spanish-Speaking Haitians tweeted that in Haiti, there were 100 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

Haiti has so far had a low impact of the coronavirus, but last Tuesday the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported that it is very concerned about that nation and warned that the pandemic of the new coronavirus will unleash a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, where millions of people face food shortages on a daily basis.

“I want to sound the alarm of an impending humanitarian crisis. A perfect storm is coming,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne in a videoconference from Washington, from where she called for the formation of a foreign aid coalition.