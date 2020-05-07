Dominicans are ‘losing fear’ of the virus

Santo Domingo.- Public Health minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Thursday acknowledged the increase in traffic and movement of people in recent weeks.

He said the population seems to be losing fear of the coronavirus.

“There is traffic in the day, there is no curfew, the population seems to be losing fear or supplies are running out in the house, so people need to go outside, as far as we can see,” the official said.

Sánchez Cárdenas recognized, however, that the Ministry of Health “has had to intervene due to crowds of people,” in several parts of the country.