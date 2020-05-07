Hospitals tents will protect mothers, babies

Santo Domingo.- The Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI), coordinates with the National Health Service (SNS), the installation of tents outside the hospitals, so that mothers and pregnant women do not have to enter with children to these places, and reduce the possibility of coronavirus contagion.

PAI press coordinator, Franklin Castillo told Diario Libre that it is a preventive measure, since he still does not know when the country will exceed the risk of contagion from COVID-19.

Castillo said that the entity has already started coordinating the location and is waiting for the SNS to instruct the authorization of the tents.