Sahara dust arrives in Dominican territory

Santo Domingo – National Weather Office (Onamet) director Gloria Ceballos, on Wed. said that dust from the Sahara will arrive in the national territory at 8am Thursday.

She said the sky will be “a little opaque,” but shouldn’t concern the population. “Sometimes these concentrations exceed 100ug / m3 and in such situations it is of concern for people suffering from allergies, asthma and other respiratory diseases.”

“The concentration is not that significant, it does not even reach 25 ug / m3. In these months it will be frequent to observe those dust clouds from the Sahara reaching us is typical in the summer months, after the passage of a tropical wave.”