Dominican Republic: 380 deaths; 9,376 infected; 2,286 recover

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 283 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered in the Dominican Republic, bringing the number of infected people to 9,376, the Public Health Ministry reported Friday.

While deaths total 380 nationwide, 7 new ones in the last 24 hours, for a lethality of 4.05%.

Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also reported that 2,286 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

He added that 38,543 tests have been carried out since the virus was first detected in the country on March 1.