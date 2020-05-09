Trough will bring isolated rains to Dominican Republic today and tomorrow

A trough in the north of the country will cause isolated showers with thunderstorms and gusts of wind today and tomorrow in the northwest, southeast and southwest.

The weather agency ONAMET reported that the anticyclonic circulation will continue to be accompanied by dust from the Sahara, making the sky appear yellow-grayish and misty.

Meteorology predicts that hot temperatures will continue in urban areas, especially during the day, due to the time of year and the warm southeast wind.

Onamet recommends using water sparingly, due to the rainfall deficit that affects the country.