ONAMET: High temperatures are expected for today in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO. – The National Meteorological Office ( ONAMET ) forecast today calls for hot temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius (93°F), due to the incidence of a high altitude anticyclonic circulation.

However, in the late afternoon in the southeast, northwest, and Haiti regions there will be an increase in cloudiness with showers due to local effects, and a band of moisture located in the wind channel.

Tomorrow, Monday, good weather conditions will continue to prevail in the country in the early hours, but in the afternoon, the east/southeast wind and a high altitude moisture band will increase the cloudiness in the east and southeast regions, producing showers.

Also in the northwest region, another frontal trough will increase the cloudiness at dusk, as the anticyclonic circulation begins to weaken.

Onamet continues to recommend the population to adopt measures to guarantee the rational use of water, due to the rainfall deficit that has been affecting our territory for the last few months.