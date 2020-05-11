Defense cancels purchase on ‘administrative weaknesses’

Santo Domingo.- Citing administrative weaknesses in the purchase process, the Ministry of Defense canceled the transaction to acquire supplies, the entity reported Sunday night.

The canceled purchase procedure, which was suspended “after verifying through an investigation initiated as a result of a complaint, that said process had administrative weaknesses.”

In a press release, the institution said that it is everyone’s responsibility to strengthen the National System of Public Procurement, which has proven to be a tool at the service of the development of the country, MSMEs and the productive sectors, especially women entrepreneurs.

“The Ministry of Defense is committed to this vision and acting accordingly,” Defense said.