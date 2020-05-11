From Thursday to Saturday the National District will fight against the coronavirus in the DR

Santo Domingo

The Minister of Public Health announced that the intervention in the National District against coronavirus will be for three days, specifically on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week.

Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas had reported on May 6 the suspension of the plan to contain the coronavirus in the Dominican Capital to make new coordination. These are in conjunction with the mayor of this district.

But this Monday, he said that the Capital will intervene for three days and guaranteed that they will give complete information on each of the neighborhoods that are going to intervene.

The National District is the district with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 2,621 accumulated and 79 new cases given in bulletin # 53.