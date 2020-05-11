Pandemic numbers for Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- As of today Monday 669 people are hospitalized for coronavirus, of which 131 are in intensive care units and 62 of these are in ventilators.

The deceased increased to 393 with five new deaths.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas reported that the confirmed cases increased to 10,634 with 287 new cases and the recovered cases increased to 2,870.

Of the positive cases, there are 1,975 with hospital isolation and 5,396 with household isolation.

Most of the positives, that is, 5,721 are men.