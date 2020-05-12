Coronavirus cases rise to 10,900; 402 deaths

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said the cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic rose to 10,900, with 266 new infected in one day.

In a press conference at the National Epidemiology Directorate on Tue., the official said the number of deaths rose to 402, or 9 more than the previous day.

The minister added that on Monday the positive cases of coronavirus were 10,634 and the deceased 393.

The areas with the most cases of coronavirus are Santo Domingo, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Oeste and San Francisco de Macorís.