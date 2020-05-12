Death toll from drinking moonshine at 177

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health on Tue. said there are 177 deaths from drinking cleren (moonshine), which he labeled as an extremely high case fatality rate.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said they continue the operations to locate the stills and distribution centers in various provinces.

He said they were initially located in Greater Santo Domingo and some nearby provinces, but have already spread to other locations in the Dominican-Haiti border areas, with seizures made in conjunction with the Ministry of Defense.