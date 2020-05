Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina requested, via the Senate, a third extension of the state of emergency for an additional 25 days, from May 18 to June 11.

At once the Senate was convened for Wednesday, May 13 at 11am to debate the request.

Medina’s request comes on the last day he’s able to do so, since the state of emergency was declared on March 19 to deal with the pandemic.