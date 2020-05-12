Dominican Republic ‘not ready for normal’ yet

Santo Domingo.- World Health Organization (WHO) representative in the Dominican Republic, Alma Morales, on Tue. said the country doesn’t meet any of the necessary criteria to begin lifting the social distancing measures and return to normality.

Morales said she doesn’t see that the case curve is flattening in the country, “but quite the opposite.”

“We saw 506 cases on Saturday, 486 cases on Sunday. Until there are these massive cases, it cannot be said that the contagion curve is flattening.”

“There is nothing that, epidemiologically speaking, indicates that the Dominican Republic is flattening the curve; quite the opposite,” Morales said on El Día program.