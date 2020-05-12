Gov. rations water to dams and canals

Santo Domingo.- The dams and canals agency (Indrhi) on Tue. ordered the rationing of the national waters available to the country’s dams.

By agreement with agro producers, the state agency established shifts for the different tasks on farms, said Olgo Fernández, executive director of Indrhi.

He said the only way to take advantage of water in times of extreme drought, such as that experienced by the country, is to regularize its use.

“With nature it is impossible to fight, but that good administration when there is an abundance of water has allowed a stable supply, although sometimes limited.”