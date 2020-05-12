Seaweed reappears on the capital’s beaches

Santo Domingo.- The Sargasso seaweed reappeared on the country’s beaches, and for a few days covered the waters of the Caribbean Sea, on the Malecon in Santo Domingo, as it has happened in previous years for this date.

Sargasso occurs abundantly in the coastal waters, whose waves carry it towards the beach area and the reefs.

On Mon. the situation prompted National District crews to clean the beaches and other places on the coast.

When produced in large quantities, the seaweed upsets the lives of those who come to these spaces daily, because when it decomposes emits a bad smell.