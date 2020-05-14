288 Dominican crew stuck on ships to return this weekend

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Port Authority reported Thursday that 288 Dominican crew members will arrive through ports this weekend, who were stranded on cruise ships.

Dominican Ports director, Víctor Gómez Casanova, said the citizens will arrive from Saturday to Monday through the Port of La Romana, aboard the Adventure of the Seas cruise ships on the Royal Caribbean Line with 188 crew members, the Carnival Glory of the Carnival Line with 37 Dominicans, and the Disney Magic of the Disney Line with 63 repatriated citizens.

“At the Dominican Port Authority we have been working together with the High Level Commission and in contact with the cruise lines, evaluating the arrival requests of the ships that sail with Dominican citizens on board, to be received according to the availability of port operations in our ports.”