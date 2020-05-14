De Blasio OKs Dominican elections in New York City

New York.- Mayor Bill de Blasio, affirmed in a letter Wed. to congressman Adriano Espaillat, that the mayor’s office is available to hold the Dominican elections scheduled for July 5.

On that date Dominicans will elect a new president, senators, national deputies and the seven overseas legislative representatives.

The mayor’s correspondence dated Wednesday, May 13, denies report circulating for days that the elections would not be held due to the closure of the schools that will reopen in September as a result of the pandemic.

“Dominican elections can be held with the presence of the voters who will be able to vote in person, assuming the protection and appropriate precautions that must be taken,” the mayor says in the letter.