Dominican Republic agents linked to Belgium 350K cocaine bust

Santo Domingo.- National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and Airport and Civil Aviation Security (Cesac) staff at Puerto Plata airport have been under investigation since March in connection to the 350 kilos of cocaine seized at Brussels airport, in Belgium.

An El Dia source linked to the investigation revealed that the narcotic cargo arrived in the European country in eight suitcases on board of a commercial flight, just before the state of emergency resulting from the pandemic came into effect.

He added that the investigation seeks to determine how the suitcases got to the aircraft, since they were not registered in the name of the occupants of the plane, of which no details were provided.

Likewise personnel of Puerto Plata airport remain under investigation. Meanwhile, the DNCD and Cesac have yet to comment.