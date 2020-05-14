Dominican Republic launches anti-COVID-19 drive

Santo Domingo.- 150 deaths of the 409 nationally by Covid-19 and 6,085 cases of the 11,196 confirmed are from the provinces that will be intervened from today by the authorities, such as the National District, Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal and La Romana.

In the last 24 hours, these demarcations contributed 256 new cases of the 296 detected by the system through lab PCR tests.

According to the Action Plan prepared by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), at least 45 neighborhoods in Greater Santo Domingo will be included in the intervention, which includes the search for symptomatic patients or those who have had contact with positive people.