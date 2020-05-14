Pandemic claims first Dominican scapegoat

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Thur. confirmed the firing of Epidemiology Director Farah Peña, and said the measure is due to reforms he says are to be carried out in that institution.

The dismissal comes amidst the crisis that the coronavirus has unleashed in the country, with more than 422 deaths and more than 11,000 infected.

He said Dr. Adrián Puello, who is vice minister, will assume the position which he said has been done as a “reinforcement.”

Dominican Republic registered around 200 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.