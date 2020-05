Santo Domingo.- After a consensus between the ruling party and the opposition, the deputies approved to extend the State of Emergency for another 15 days to fight the coronavirus in the country.

Now the piece which returns to the Senate, will be debated Sat. and if approved, this new extension would start Monday May 18 and end on June 1.

The resolution was approved after the opposition and ruling PLD parties agreed on 15, instead of 25 days.