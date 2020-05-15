Three tremors in ‘unusual seismicity’

Santo Domingo.- The National Seismic Assessment and Infrastructure and Buildings Vulnerability Office (Onesvie) on Thursday reported “an unusual seismicity” in the northwest of the Dominican Republic.

Three tremors have occurred in the past 24 hours: at La Otra Banda, La Altagracia province (east), and two near Estero Hondo, Puerto Plata.

The entity said the tremors form part of a season of high telluric activity “for which we have to be vigilant.”

Onesvie communicated the information on its Twitter account @OnesvieRD.