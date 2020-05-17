President Medina will respond to pressure on opening the Dominican economy in a speech tonight

President Danilo Medina will speak to the Dominican people tonight Sunday at 8:00 p.m., according to an announcement by the Presidency spokesman, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena.

After several weeks of pressure from the business sector and the warning from merchants that they will open their businesses next Tuesday if they are not authorized to do so by decree, Medina could make new provisions to that effect public.

This was noted by Marchena in a message on his Twitter account in which he said that the president’s address will occur “after having exhausted an intense day of consultations with business, union and religious leaders in attendance to the measures that allow reconciling health and population economy.

Marchena’s entire tweet from yesterday reads: