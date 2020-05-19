Dominican, Haitian leaders talk virus, border trade

Santo Domingo .– The Dominican-Haitian border is fully closed on both sides as part of the measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

In that regard Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina on Tue. held a virtual meeting with his Haitian counterpart, Jovenel Moïse, to address COVID-19 in both nations, as well trade at the border.

The Dominican head of state was accompanied by his spokesman, Roberto Rodríguez Marchena. The migratory flow between the Dominican Republic and Haiti is practically nil.