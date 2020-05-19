Group demands papers in US$3.5B power plant scandal

Santo Domingo.- The National Committee to Combat Climate Change (CNLCC) on Mon. said that it requested from State Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO, Rubén Jiménez Bichara, the reports of the tests that the Punta Catalina power plant have been subjected to.

It asked for a copy of the agreement signed between the state corporation and Odebrecht in New York, which ended the arbitration filed by the Brazilian company against the Dominican Government, and other documents.

The said that as soon as it receives the requested documents, it will submit them to the scrutiny of national and international experts, in order for them to be evaluated and determine the real situation in which the CDEEE and the Government are receiving Punta Catalina.

“It is very important to begin to verify if the country is receiving in Punta Catalina for what it paid more than US$3.5 billion,” it said in a statement.