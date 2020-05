Santo Domingo .– In the last 24 hours, 498 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were registered, for a total 13,223 infected people and 441 deaths nationwide.

While 6,785 people have recovered from the disease, according to the Public Health Ministry.

In his press briefing Tuesday, Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez added that the case fatality rate continues to decline and today stands at 3.34%.