Parties look to secure Dominicans’ vote abroad

Santo Domingo.- The political parties yesterday intensified their effort to guarantee the vote by Dominicans abroad during a meeting of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) that gave them 24 hours to present suggestions on the topic.

The parties’ demands were raised by the political delegates in a meeting that lasted more than three hours and where they raised the urgent need for the elections to be held simultaneously in the country and abroad.

In that regard, JCE president, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, said that the parties must present in writing their arguments for or against, or proposals as such, for the plenary to analyze and decide.

“We have had a very good meeting with the parties, we have listened to everyone and we have seen the situation of voting abroad.”