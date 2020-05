Santo Domingo.- The National Police on Tuesday reported that the patrols on Monday arrested 52.22% fewer curfew violators compared to the previous day.

The Executive Branch established a new schedule for the curfew: from 7:00 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Saturday, while on Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The police added that in yesterday’s operations, 398 people were arrested.