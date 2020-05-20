Opposition demands the Dominican vote abroad

Santo Domingo.- The People’s Force Party (FP) and allied organizations on Wed. demanded that the Central Electoral Board to include in the proclamation of the elections on July 5, the convocation of the Electoral Assemblies the vote of the Dominicans abroad, to elect their representatives to the Chamber of Deputies, the President and Vice President.

The instance is signed by the political delegates of the FP; Institutional Social Democratic Block (BIS); National Unity Party (PUN); National Progressive Force (FNP); and the Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party (PQDC).

“We are warning the Central Electoral Board that it has one free day, from the deposit of this Instance, to include the Proclamation of the convocation of the Electoral Assemblies for Voting Abroad, and if it does not comply, it will be appealed to all the procedural means granted by the law and the Constitution, to enforce this constitutional right that as political organizations our membership has to be represented.”