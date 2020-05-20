US Embassy to host panel on perils to press freedom

Santo Domingo .-– The Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday said it will discuss with prestigious professionals in the field of communications, press freedom and the danger of disinformation in the country and Latin America, during a panel to be held virtually.

The event set for Thursday, May 21 from 3:00 PM, is coordinated by the diplomatic mission and will take place at crucial moments for the journalistic exercise at the Latin American level, where governments have received approval for “exceptional measures” to fight COVID-19.

“It will be totally free of charge and can be seen on the platforms assigned for such purposes, as established in the invitation.”