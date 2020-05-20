Wednesday morning brings some showers

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) on Wednesday forecast the occurrence of some morning showers to the east, southeast and north of the country. Also over the Haitises National Park there will be some showers.

“In the afternoon today the trough in the upper levels will favor the processes of precipitation towards the border area, the Cordillera Central, the northwest and southwest regions,” the report says.

It adds that the trade winds and the orographic effects of our island’s tropical condition “will give rise to episodes of local downpours with thunderstorms.”