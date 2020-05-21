Zero distancing in Santo Domingo Metro

Santo Domingo.- Despite the fact that the first hours of the day the Santo Domingo Metro circulated with few passengers, as the authorities established to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday night uploaded videos show a large number of passengers who were crowded on one of the trains.

A large number of people are seen swirling one over the other, violating social distancing. Everyone has masks and a voice is heard asking them to record the moment so that it can be shown to President Danilo Medina.

“Look at the social distancing that we have in the Metro,” says a voice, and another person advises someone to put on the mask so that “nothing sticks to you.”