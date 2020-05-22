Catholic Church demands the Dominican vote abroad

Santo Domingo.- The representative of the Catholic Church before the electoral dialogue table, Monsignor Jesús Castro Marte, on Friday said the vote of Dominicans abroad should not be discriminated under any circumstances and that this right should be guaranteed by the Central Electoral Board (JCE).

The auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo said the JCE is under the constitutional obligation to “guarantee at all costs” and “to use all possible means” to guarantee the legitimate right of our diaspora to exercise suffrage in the next elections.

Castro Marte warned that the current circumstances require redoubling efforts and doing everything contemplated in the law, so that none of the JCE’s absolute disposition to enable elections abroad are left out.