Over 50% of Dominicans feel insecure over pandemic’s economic impact

Santo Domingo.- More than 50% of Dominicans feel insecure about the impact that COVID-19 will have on the economy, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company during the 7th week of shelter-in-place.

In contrast, more than a 3rd of Dominicans are optimistic about the situation, while 8% are pessimistic and believe that the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy will be long-term.

One of the issues measured in the survey was that of recovery expectations. 64% of respondents believe that the impact of the coronavirus on their finances will be four months or more, while the remaining 36% are confident that their personal financial situation, one that has led to a significant decline in employment levels, will be resolved in less than four months.