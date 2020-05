Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 332 positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths were registered, for a total of 13,989 infected and 456 deaths nationwide.

While yesterday, 206 people were discharged for a total of 7,572 who have recovered from the disease, according to the Public Health Ministry’s report released Friday, May 22.

The case-fatality rate continues to decline and today stands at 3.26%.