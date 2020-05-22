US doesn’t prohibit Dominican elections in US territory

Santo Domingo.- “The United States does not prohibit the holding of Dominican elections, or those of other countries, in US territory during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Embassy of that nation in Santo Domingo told Diario Libre on Fri.

“All arrangements for voting must comply with state and local requirements, particularly with regard to health and safety measures in response to the current crisis of COVID-19,” said Escalera, US Embassy Press Attaché.

She also assured that the United States Government continues to support the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in its technical assistance to the Central Electoral Board (JCE).