COVID-19: 460 deaths; 15,073 cases, 8,285 recover

Santo Domingo.- of Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 15,073, while the deceased went from 458 to 460.

He said that in the last 24 hours there have been 272 new cases and two deaths from the disease, with a case fatality rate of 3.05%.

The official added that 8,285 people have recovered from the disease and 54,535 suspected cases were ruled out through laboratory tests.