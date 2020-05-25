Dominican Republic reports no new C-19 deaths

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 379 new cases of corona virus have been confirmed in the Dominican Republic, for a total of 14,801 positives, the Public Health Ministry reported Sunday.

It also indicates that there were no deaths in that period of time, and remain at 458.

122 patients remain in intensive care units from the disease.

Of the people who tested positive to the virus, 2,295 are admitted to hospitals and 3,915 in home isolation.

It said 8,133 patients have recovered. The lethality stood at 3.09 percent.