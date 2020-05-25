Haitian groups want Dominican Gov. aid to deal with crisis

Santo Domingo.- Organizations that defend Haitians and their children born in the Dominican Republic on Monday requested Government assistance to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Reconoci.do movement warned of the situation of vulnerability of Dominicans of Haitian descent who lack an identity card, precisely “the document that is being used by the Dominican authorities as an instrument for humanitarian social assistance.”

The group asked of the authorities “inclusive strategies so that in the face of the social and humanitarian response that the State provides due to the COVID-19 crisis, the population that does not have identification documents is included” and they expect “the mechanisms so they can access and are not invisible as a vulnerable population.”