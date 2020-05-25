Worrisome: ‘people are losing their fear of COVID-19’

Santo Domingo.- This Sunday marked a week since President Danilo Medina’s announcement of the gradual reopening of the economy and there are six days in which the behavior of the population that has more freedom has been observed, after two months of confinement.

Citizen conduct continues to be the headache of the authorities and it is sure to be one of the topics of discussion when the first 14 days are evaluated prior to entering the next phase of the reopening plan that will be in the first week of June.

So far the only thing that has been adhered to almost 100% is that people wear face masks on the streets, and gloves to a lesser extent, especially when they go to shops that require it.

But as the Minister of Public Health said several days ago, “people are losing their fear of COVID-19.”