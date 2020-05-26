Dominicans abroad will be able to vote

Santo Domingo.- The proclamation this Monday by the Central Electoral Board (JCE) for elections abroad was praised by politicians from different political parties.

Each sector claims the triumph that the JCE has decided to “accept” the demand that Dominicans abroad will be able to exercise the right to vote, just like the country’s citizens.

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), the People’s Force, and the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD- ruling party) praised he measure.

The presidential and congressional elections are scheduled for July 5, after they were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.