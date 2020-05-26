Piglets, salami and cash liven presidential bid

Santo Domingo.- Ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo has launched a bid to attract Dominican voters, including extensive social assistance.

The political marketing first used by the late Joaquín Balaguer, was a sort of “benefactor arm” and featured a “salami” campaign, in which food items were hurled to the poor from caravans.

Decades later, veteran politico Amable Aristy added live piglets to the list of items thrown, in addition to cash.

On Tue. Aristy announced his support for Castillo, who’s been handing out salamis with his photo on the label